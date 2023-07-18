Royal Air Force flies with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Casey, left, 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron commander, poses in front of an RC-135 Rivet Joint alongside Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Jan Van Vreden No. 51 Squadron pilot, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2023. Van worked alongside Casey during his integration with the 82nd RS during their co-manning integration program. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

