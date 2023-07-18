Operators from a U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit and the Australian Army 2nd Commando Regiment perform fast rope iterations from an MRH-90 Taipan helicopter 6th Aviation Regiment at Holsworthy Barracks in Sydney during Talisman Sabre 23, July 17, 2023. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide variety of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 18:37 Photo ID: 7938654 VIRIN: 230717-N-OX430-1052 Resolution: 3300x4249 Size: 1.73 MB Location: SYDNEY, AU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | NSW, Australian Army SOF conduct fast rope training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.