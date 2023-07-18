Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 23 | NSW, Australian Army SOF conduct fast rope training [Image 1 of 6]

    Talisman Sabre 23 | NSW, Australian Army SOF conduct fast rope training

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Gaither 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Operators from a U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit and the Australian Army 2nd Commando Regiment climb aboard and fast rope from an MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from 6th Aviation Regiment at Holsworthy Barracks in Sydney during Talisman Sabre 23, July 17, 2023. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide variety of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

    This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | NSW, Australian Army SOF conduct fast rope training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

