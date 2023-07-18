A ground crew member watches a NATO E-3A AWACS taxi down the runway at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, 9 May, 2023. The NATO E-3A AWACS aircraft are equipped with a long-range radar and passive sensors capable of detecting air and surface contacts over large distances. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 03:09
|Photo ID:
|7936988
|VIRIN:
|230509-F-JV039-1004
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT