NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky

Maintenance crews work on a NATO E-3A AWACS at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, 9 May, 2023. The NATO E-3A AWACS aircraft are equipped with a long-range radar and passive sensors capable of detecting air and surface contacts over large distances. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, DE Photo by SSgt Andrew Sarver