Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky [Image 4 of 5]

    NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky

    NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    A NATO E-3A AWACS takes off from NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, 9 May, 2023. The NATO E-3A AWACS aircraft are equipped with a long-range radar and passive sensors capable of detecting air and surface contacts over large distances. (NATO photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 03:09
    Photo ID: 7936987
    VIRIN: 230509-F-JV039-1005
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky
    NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky
    NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky
    NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky
    NATO AWACS continues serving as eye in the sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    AWACS
    Airborne
    Geilenkirchen
    E-3A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT