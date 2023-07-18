Yokota Airmen support largest AMC exercise

Staff Sgt. Jose Barragan, 374th Force Support Squadron mortuary affairs technician, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base Japan, July 26, 2023. The 374th FSS provided bed down of forces logistics and quality of life operations for deployed Airmen during Air Mobility Command’s Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area, which is designed to deepen operational understanding between the U.S. and its allies and partners while bolstering their collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

