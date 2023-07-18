Yokota Airmen support largest AMC exercise

Staff Sgt. Jose Barragan, left, 374th Force Support Squadron mortuary affairs technician, and Tech. Sgt. Tai Ngo, 374th FSS NCOIC of readiness and plans, discuss their favorite moments on the job at Yokota Air Base Japan, July 24, 2023. The team of Airmen coordinated and executed the bed down of service members temporarily deployed to the installation. Yokota saw over 400 additional forces on base in July, with multiple concurrent exercises taking place in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

