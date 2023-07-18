Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen support largest AMC exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Yokota Airmen support largest AMC exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jose Barragan, left, 374th Force Support Squadron mortuary affairs technician, and Tech. Sgt. Tai Ngo, 374th FSS NCOIC of readiness and plans, discuss their favorite moments on the job at Yokota Air Base Japan, July 24, 2023. The team of Airmen coordinated and executed the bed down of service members temporarily deployed to the installation. Yokota saw over 400 additional forces on base in July, with multiple concurrent exercises taking place in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    IMAGE INFO

