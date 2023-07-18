3d LLB conducts Multi-Purpose Machine Gun Range

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kayson Montgomery, a native of Margate, Florida, and engineer equipment operator, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Ovid, a native of Tampa, Florida, and bulk fuel specialist with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare ammunition for a multi-purpose machine gun range at Schofield Barracks Army Base, Hawaii, July 26, 2023. The purpose of the training was to review the basics and refine the machine gunners’ weaponry skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

