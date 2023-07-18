3d LLB conducts Multi-Purpose Machine Gun Range

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher Ovid, a native of Tampa, Florida, and bulk fuel specialist with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, aims down range with an M4 Carbine during a multi-purpose machine gun range at Schofield Barracks Army Base, Hawaii, July 26, 2023. The purpose of the training was to review the basics and refine the machine gunners’ weaponry skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

