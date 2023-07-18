Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LLB conducts Multi-Purpose Machine Gun Range [Image 3 of 6]

    3d LLB conducts Multi-Purpose Machine Gun Range

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a multi-purpose machine gun range at Schofield Barracks Army Base, Hawaii, July 26, 2023. The purpose of the training was to review the basics and refine the machine gunners’ weaponry skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    This work, 3d LLB conducts Multi-Purpose Machine Gun Range [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #3dMarineLittoralRegiment #MLR #Lethality #Marines

