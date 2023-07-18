U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a multi-purpose machine gun range at Schofield Barracks Army Base, Hawaii, July 26, 2023. The purpose of the training was to review the basics and refine the machine gunners’ weaponry skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 16:57 Photo ID: 7936136 VIRIN: 230725-M-VW647-1038 Resolution: 5279x3519 Size: 716.84 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d LLB conducts Multi-Purpose Machine Gun Range [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.