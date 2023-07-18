21st WMD-CST trains at Army Aviation Support Facility

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, carrying U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen with the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, prepares to take off as a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with the 305th Air Mobility Wing flies overhead at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 25, 2023. The 21st CST identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assesses and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

