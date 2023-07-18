Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st WMD-CST trains at Army Aviation Support Facility [Image 11 of 17]

    21st WMD-CST trains at Army Aviation Support Facility

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Boyer, a survey team member with the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, removes his Level A Protective Suit during a training exercise at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 25, 2023. The 21st CST identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assesses and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

