    21st WMD-CST trains at Army Aviation Support Facility [Image 4 of 17]

    21st WMD-CST trains at Army Aviation Support Facility

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex J. Potts, left, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicky Lam, both survey team members with the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, investigate a simulated crime scene during a training exercise at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 25, 2023. The 21st CST identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assesses and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    CST
    CBRN
    JB MDL
    Air Force
    Army
    NJNG

