U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex J. Potts, left, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicky Lam, both survey team members with the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, investigate a simulated crime scene during a training exercise at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 25, 2023. The 21st CST identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assesses and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 15:21 Photo ID: 7935939 VIRIN: 230725-Z-AL508-1069 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.18 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st WMD-CST trains at Army Aviation Support Facility [Image 17 of 17], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.