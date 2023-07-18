Mast Stepping Ceremony

230726-N-TU663-1092 NEWPORT NEWS, VA (July 26, 2023) – A newly placed mast sits above the island

of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), July 26, 2023. John C. Stennis is in

Newport News Shipyardconducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-

year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

