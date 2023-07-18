Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mast Stepping Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Mast Stepping Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230726-N-TU663-1092 NEWPORT NEWS, VA (July 26, 2023) – A newly placed mast sits above the island
    of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), July 26, 2023. John C. Stennis is in
    Newport News Shipyardconducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-
    year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

    Rooted in Maritime History: Stennis Holds Mast Stepping Ceremony

