Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mast Stepping Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Mast Stepping Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230726-N-TU663-1223 NEWPORT NEWS, VA (July 26, 2023) – Newport News Shipbuilding
    contractor Wesley Smith, from Moyock, North Carolina, welds a time capsule following a mast
    stepping ceremony held onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74),
    in Newport News, Virginia, July 26, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard
    conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-
    year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 7935935
    VIRIN: 230726-N-TU663-1223
    Resolution: 2660x2128
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mast Stepping Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mast Stepping Ceremony
    Mast Stepping Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rooted in Maritime History: Stennis Holds Mast Stepping Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT