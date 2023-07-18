230726-N-TU663-1223 NEWPORT NEWS, VA (July 26, 2023) – Newport News Shipbuilding
contractor Wesley Smith, from Moyock, North Carolina, welds a time capsule following a mast
stepping ceremony held onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74),
in Newport News, Virginia, July 26, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard
conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-
year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 15:23
|Photo ID:
|7935935
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-TU663-1223
|Resolution:
|2660x2128
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|7
