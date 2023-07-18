Rooted in Maritime History: Stennis Holds Mast Stepping Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 230726-N-TU663-1092 NEWPORT NEWS, VA (July 26, 2023) – A newly placed mast sits...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230726-N-TU663-1092 NEWPORT NEWS, VA (July 26, 2023) – A newly placed mast sits above the island of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), July 26, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyardconducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50- year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 26, 2023) – The crew of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier

USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and members of Newport News Shipbuilding marked a major

milestone in the ship’s refueling, complex and overhaul (RCOH) maintenance period with a mast

stepping ceremony, July 26.



The event, held in accordance with almost a millennium of naval tradition, marked the

placement of Stennis’ new main mast, not only giving the ship a part of its identity back, but also

providing a platform for new combat system capabilities and a safer way for Sailors to climb the

mast.



Speakers at the event included Capt. J Patrick Thompson, Commanding Officer of John

C. Stennis, Lt. Cmdr. Marco Guidi, Combat Systems Officer, and guest speaker Ms. Jessica

Gomez, Program Director for In-service Carrier Programs at Newport News Shipbuilding.



“This mast stepping allows us to acknowledge our past as we move into the future,” Said

Thompson. “While the mast of the days of sail represented propulsion, the new mast you see

here represents pure combat capability –the ability to guide an aircraft home on the darkest of

stormy nights; the ability to communicate and share targeting data with other ships and aircraft

via encrypted, jam resistant networks; or the ability to coordinate offensive action with our Navy

and Joint partners via low probability of intercept communications.



The new square and tapered mast, which replaced the smaller, round-shaped pole,

provides a larger area to host state-of-the-art defense and communications systems that will help

carry the ship into the future.



“This team has put its heart and soul into USS John C. Stennis, and we’ll continue

to give our all to prepare her for the second half of her life,” said Gomez. “When she

leaves our shipyard to return to the call of duty, Stennis will be equipped with updated

aircraft launch and recovery equipment to support the latest aircraft, cutting edge combat

systems to protect the ship and the most advanced carrier IT network.”



The practice of mast stepping is not a new. In fact, according to The Society for Nautical

Research, the tradition is likely to be as old as shipbuilding itself. Dating back more that 2000

years ago, the ritual has evolved over time and led to Vikings and seafarers of the north who

would place coins, amulets and other offerings beneath the masts of their ship for good luck.

Even the USS Constitution, one of the U.S. Navy’s six original frigates authorized for

construction by the Naval Act of 1794, had coins placed beneath her mast in conformity with this

time-honored naval tradition.



The practice continued even after the advent of steel-hulled ships, commemorative time

capsules containing coins and other remembrances of the current era welded to the mast “step” in

lieu of coins being placed beneath a wooden main mast.

“Even a short ceremony like this means a lot to our Sailors and myself,” said Guidi. “So

many aspects of our job go back thousands of years, and maintaining these maritime traditions

and ceremonies remind us where we came from. Although I work with some of the most

advanced systems on the ship, I still enjoy the historic traditions.”



Items placed in the capsule, which was welded to the Stennis’s mast step after the

ceremony, included a full roster of the ship’s crew, a commanding officer’s coin and the ship’s

mid-life coin.



Unlike other types of ships, modern carriers typically undergo mast stepping twice; once

during initial construction, and then again when the ship goes through the RCOH process.

The Stennis, however, is unique that this will be the ship’s third mast stepping, the

second installment taking place in 2005 during a planned maintenance availability. Items

retrieved from the last time capsule, placed nearly two decades ago, will be placed in the Stennis

Room aboard the ship for Sailors to come observe and reflect upon a different time in the

carrier’s history.



“I had the pleasure of serving as this ship’s executive officer during its most recent

deployment and saw the capabilities of this warship,” reflected Thompson. “Today, we see the

next step in its transformation into the most technologically advanced Nimitz-class carrier in the

fleet. The amount of hours and dedication put into not only the mast, but revitalizing this ship as

a whole is truly remarkable- the strength of our U.S. carrier force is a testament to each

individual who has played a part in getting this ship back in the fight.”



The John C. Stennis entered RCOH at the Newport News Shipbuilding, May 2021, for its

mid-life refurbishment, preparing the aircraft carrier for an additional 25 years of service.