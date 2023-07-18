Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rooted in Maritime History: Stennis Holds Mast Stepping Ceremony

    Mast Stepping Ceremony

    Courtesy Photo | 230726-N-TU663-1092 NEWPORT NEWS, VA (July 26, 2023) – A newly placed mast sits...... read more read more

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Story

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 26, 2023) – The crew of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and members of Newport News Shipbuilding marked a major
    milestone in the ship’s refueling, complex and overhaul (RCOH) maintenance period with a mast
    stepping ceremony, July 26.

    The event, held in accordance with almost a millennium of naval tradition, marked the
    placement of Stennis’ new main mast, not only giving the ship a part of its identity back, but also
    providing a platform for new combat system capabilities and a safer way for Sailors to climb the
    mast.

    Speakers at the event included Capt. J Patrick Thompson, Commanding Officer of John
    C. Stennis, Lt. Cmdr. Marco Guidi, Combat Systems Officer, and guest speaker Ms. Jessica
    Gomez, Program Director for In-service Carrier Programs at Newport News Shipbuilding.

    “This mast stepping allows us to acknowledge our past as we move into the future,” Said
    Thompson. “While the mast of the days of sail represented propulsion, the new mast you see
    here represents pure combat capability –the ability to guide an aircraft home on the darkest of
    stormy nights; the ability to communicate and share targeting data with other ships and aircraft
    via encrypted, jam resistant networks; or the ability to coordinate offensive action with our Navy
    and Joint partners via low probability of intercept communications.

    The new square and tapered mast, which replaced the smaller, round-shaped pole,
    provides a larger area to host state-of-the-art defense and communications systems that will help
    carry the ship into the future.

    “This team has put its heart and soul into USS John C. Stennis, and we’ll continue
    to give our all to prepare her for the second half of her life,” said Gomez. “When she
    leaves our shipyard to return to the call of duty, Stennis will be equipped with updated
    aircraft launch and recovery equipment to support the latest aircraft, cutting edge combat
    systems to protect the ship and the most advanced carrier IT network.”

    The practice of mast stepping is not a new. In fact, according to The Society for Nautical
    Research, the tradition is likely to be as old as shipbuilding itself. Dating back more that 2000
    years ago, the ritual has evolved over time and led to Vikings and seafarers of the north who
    would place coins, amulets and other offerings beneath the masts of their ship for good luck.
    Even the USS Constitution, one of the U.S. Navy’s six original frigates authorized for
    construction by the Naval Act of 1794, had coins placed beneath her mast in conformity with this
    time-honored naval tradition.

    The practice continued even after the advent of steel-hulled ships, commemorative time
    capsules containing coins and other remembrances of the current era welded to the mast “step” in
    lieu of coins being placed beneath a wooden main mast.
    “Even a short ceremony like this means a lot to our Sailors and myself,” said Guidi. “So
    many aspects of our job go back thousands of years, and maintaining these maritime traditions
    and ceremonies remind us where we came from. Although I work with some of the most
    advanced systems on the ship, I still enjoy the historic traditions.”

    Items placed in the capsule, which was welded to the Stennis’s mast step after the
    ceremony, included a full roster of the ship’s crew, a commanding officer’s coin and the ship’s
    mid-life coin.

    Unlike other types of ships, modern carriers typically undergo mast stepping twice; once
    during initial construction, and then again when the ship goes through the RCOH process.
    The Stennis, however, is unique that this will be the ship’s third mast stepping, the
    second installment taking place in 2005 during a planned maintenance availability. Items
    retrieved from the last time capsule, placed nearly two decades ago, will be placed in the Stennis
    Room aboard the ship for Sailors to come observe and reflect upon a different time in the
    carrier’s history.

    “I had the pleasure of serving as this ship’s executive officer during its most recent
    deployment and saw the capabilities of this warship,” reflected Thompson. “Today, we see the
    next step in its transformation into the most technologically advanced Nimitz-class carrier in the
    fleet. The amount of hours and dedication put into not only the mast, but revitalizing this ship as
    a whole is truly remarkable- the strength of our U.S. carrier force is a testament to each
    individual who has played a part in getting this ship back in the fight.”

    The John C. Stennis entered RCOH at the Newport News Shipbuilding, May 2021, for its
    mid-life refurbishment, preparing the aircraft carrier for an additional 25 years of service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 15:23
    Story ID: 450046
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rooted in Maritime History: Stennis Holds Mast Stepping Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Mast Stepping Ceremony
    Mast Stepping Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    maintenance
    RCOH
    aircraft carrier
    USS JOHN C. STENNIS
    CVN 74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT