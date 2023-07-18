A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew responds to a 75-foot shrimping vessel taking on water off St. Simons Island, Georgia, July 26, 2023. The boat crew, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew and good Samaritans assisted with dewatering efforts, and the vessel and its 4 crew members were safely transported to the City Market Dock in Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Station Brunswick)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 12:04
|Photo ID:
|7935543
|VIRIN:
|230726-G-G0107-1003
|Resolution:
|320x240
|Size:
|63.28 KB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT