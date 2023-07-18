Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew responds to a 75-foot shrimping vessel taking on water off St. Simons Island, Georgia, July 26, 2023. The boat crew, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew and good Samaritans assisted with dewatering efforts, and the vessel and its 4 crew members were safely transported to the City Market Dock in Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Station Brunswick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 12:04
    Photo ID: 7935544
    VIRIN: 230726-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 400x300
    Size: 109.53 KB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island
    Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island
    Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    USCG
    Taking on Water
    Station Brunswick

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT