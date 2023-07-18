Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island

A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew responds to a 75-foot shrimping vessel taking on water off St. Simons Island, Georgia, July 26, 2023. The boat crew, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew and good Samaritans assisted with dewatering efforts, and the vessel and its 4 crew members were safely transported to the City Market Dock in Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Station Brunswick)

Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US