PANAMA (July 20, 2023) -- The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, accompanies U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Hon. Gina Raimondo, during a visit to the Panama Canal and Miraflores locks. Secretary Raimondo visited Panama to meet with senior leaders to o reaffirm both nations strong bilateral trade and economic ties. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Panama)
|07.20.2023
|07.26.2023 10:59
|7935354
|230720-A-BS728-1003
|5808x3872
|9.28 MB
|PA
|1
|3
SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Panama, Colombia
