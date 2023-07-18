Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Panama, Colombia [Image 1 of 3]

    SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Panama, Colombia

    PANAMA

    07.20.2023

    PANAMA (July 20, 2023) -- Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo and Secretary of Commerce, Hon. Gina Raimondo, meet in Panama July 20. The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, accompanied U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Hon. Gina Raimondo, during the visit to Panama. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Panama)

    Panama
    Laura Richardson
    Gina Raimondo
    Laurentino Cortizo

