PANAMA (July 20, 2023) -- Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo and Secretary of Commerce, Hon. Gina Raimondo, meet in Panama July 20. The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, accompanied U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Hon. Gina Raimondo, during the visit to Panama. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Panama)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 10:59
|Photo ID:
|7935351
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-BS728-1001
|Resolution:
|5808x3872
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Panama, Colombia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Panama, Colombia
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT