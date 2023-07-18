PANAMA (July 20, 2023) -- Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo and Secretary of Commerce, Hon. Gina Raimondo, meet in Panama July 20. The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, accompanied U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Hon. Gina Raimondo, during the visit to Panama. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Panama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 10:59 Photo ID: 7935352 VIRIN: 230720-A-BS728-1002 Resolution: 5808x3872 Size: 6.61 MB Location: PA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Panama, Colombia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.