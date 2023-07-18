KFOR Soldiers celebrated the 4th of July with the Future School in Gjilan, Kosovo, on July 4, 2023. Soldiers sang the U.S. national anthem, taught a lesson on the significance of the 4th of July, and played games with students in an English language summer program.



(U.S. National Guard photos by 1st Lt. Alexandra Curtis)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 04:52 Photo ID: 7934911 VIRIN: 230704-Z-PQ867-1004 Resolution: 6363x4242 Size: 0 B Location: ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th of July with the Future School [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.