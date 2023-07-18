Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th of July with the Future School [Image 2 of 3]

    4th of July with the Future School

    KOSOVO

    07.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alexandra Curtis 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    KFOR Soldiers celebrated the 4th of July with the Future School in Gjilan, Kosovo, on July 4, 2023. Soldiers sang the U.S. national anthem, taught a lesson on the significance of the 4th of July, and played games with students in an English language summer program.

    (U.S. National Guard photos by 1st Lt. Alexandra Curtis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 04:52
    Photo ID: 7934907
    VIRIN: 230704-Z-PQ867-1001
    Resolution: 5440x3627
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th of July with the Future School [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th of July with the Future School
    4th of July with the Future School
    4th of July with the Future School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KFOR Soldiers celebrate 4th of July at Gjilan school

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT