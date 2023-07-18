KFOR Soldiers celebrated the 4th of July with the Future School in Gjilan, Kosovo, on July 4, 2023. Soldiers sang the U.S. national anthem, taught a lesson on the significance of the 4th of July, and played games with students in an English language summer program.
(U.S. National Guard photos by 1st Lt. Alexandra Curtis)
KFOR Soldiers celebrate 4th of July at Gjilan school
