RSSN Schippert Scans Beef Jerky

230725-N-KW492-1100 INDIAN OCEAN (July 25, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Rylee Schippert, from Warren, Ohio, scans beef jerky during a transaction in the ship's store aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 25, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

