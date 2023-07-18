Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OS2 Bacierto Executes Jumping Jacks [Image 2 of 5]

    OS2 Bacierto Executes Jumping Jacks

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230725-N-KW492-1029 INDIAN OCEAN (July 25, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Bacierto, from Malibu, California, executes jumping jacks during physical training aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 25, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 01:23
    Photo ID: 7934770
    VIRIN: 230725-N-KW492-1029
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 968.54 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: MALIBU, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OS2 Bacierto Executes Jumping Jacks [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SN Henderson Prepares Flotation Devices for Maintenance
    OS2 Bacierto Executes Jumping Jacks
    OS1 Aurelis Executes an Abdominal Exercise
    RSSN Schippert Scans Beef Jerky
    SN Henderson Prepares Flotation Devices for Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT