SN Henderson Prepares Flotation Devices for Maintenance

230725-N-KW492-1010 INDIAN OCEAN (July 25, 2023) Seaman Taylor Henderson, from Olympia, Washington, prepares flotation vests for maintenance aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 25, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 01:23
|Photo ID:
|7934769
|VIRIN:
|230725-N-KW492-1010
|Resolution:
|3102x3707
|Size:
|789 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
