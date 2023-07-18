BAFB Bombers Practice Defense Capabilities in Multinational Exercise

A U.S. Air Force 20th Bomb Squadron B-52 H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2023. Bomber missions maintain a high state of readiness and validate an always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)
