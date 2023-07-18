Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAFB Bombers Practice Defense Capabilities in Multinational Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    BAFB Bombers Practice Defense Capabilities in Multinational Exercise

    GUAM

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force 20th Bomb Squadron B-52 H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2023. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates a commitment to Allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 00:09
    Photo ID: 7934645
    VIRIN: 230723-F-FE180-4403
    Resolution: 4939x3286
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, BAFB Bombers Practice Defense Capabilities in Multinational Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Pacific Ocean
    Pacific Air Forces
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    INDOPACOM

