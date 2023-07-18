Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider 21 Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Raider 21 Memorial Ceremony

    GUAM

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron partake in a private memorial ceremony in Adelup, Guam, July 21, 2023. The ceremony commemorated six Airmen who lost their lives July 21, 2008, when a B-52 with the call-sign Raider 21 crashed 25 miles off the coast of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 23:46
    Photo ID: 7934622
    VIRIN: 230721-F-FE180-3009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider 21 Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raider 21 Memorial Ceremony
    Raider 21 Memorial Ceremony
    Raider 21 Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Honor
    Accident
    Stratofortress
    Annual Ceremony
    96BS
    Remembers
    Raider 21
    B52 Crash
    2008 Plane Crash
    Overseas plane crash
    B52 Guam Crash
    20BW
    Six Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT