U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron partake in a private memorial ceremony in Adelup, Guam, July 21, 2023. The ceremony commemorated six Airmen who lost their lives July 21, 2008, when a B-52 with the call-sign Raider 21 crashed 25 miles off the coast of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 23:46
|Photo ID:
|7934622
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-FE180-3009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|7
This work, Raider 21 Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT