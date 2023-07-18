Raider 21 Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, 36th Wing Deputy Commander, speaks to U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a private memorial ceremony in Adelup, Guam, July 21, 2023. The ceremony commemorated six Airmen who lost their lives July 21, 2008, when a B-52 with the call-sign Raider 21 crashed 25 miles off the coast of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

