Invasive Species Hawaii: Anemonia manjano

The sea anemone pictured, is an invasive species to the Hawaiian ecosystem.
Several marine invasive species have been identified on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. These invasive species have the potential to negatively impact Hawai‘i’s coral reefs, environment, economy, and human well-being.
Navy Identifies Invasive Species and Partners with Authorities to Stop Spread
