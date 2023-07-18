Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invasive Species Hawaii: Anemonia manjano

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Joanne Hayag 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    The sea anemone pictured, is an invasive species to the Hawaiian ecosystem.
    Several marine invasive species have been identified on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. These invasive species have the potential to negatively impact Hawai‘i’s coral reefs, environment, economy, and human well-being.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 22:33
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Navy Identifies Invasive Species and Partners with Authorities to Stop Spread

    Pearl Harbor
    NAVFAC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Environmental
    Ecosystem
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Nature
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    EV
    NAVFAC Pacific
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
    Sea anemone

