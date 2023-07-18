Invasive Species Hawaii: Anemonia manjano

The sea anemone pictured, is an invasive species to the Hawaiian ecosystem.

Several marine invasive species have been identified on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. These invasive species have the potential to negatively impact Hawai‘i’s coral reefs, environment, economy, and human well-being.

