Navy Identifies Invasive Species and Partners with Authorities to Stop Spread

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - In February 2023, while conducting survey work, a non-Navy biologist identified several sea anemone floating on driftwood along the shoreline of Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The species, identified as Anemonia manjano, is an invasive species with the potential to negatively impact Hawai’i coral reefs. The biologist reported the presence of the species immediately to local, state, and federal authorities.



Invasive species have historically been an issue in Hawai’i due to heavy harbor and air traffic. Due to the isolation of the Hawaiian Archipelago and the number of native species, Hawai’i is particularly sensitive to the introduction of new species. From insects like the coconut rhinoceros beetle that damage palm trees, to the recently identified octocoral, known to rapidly overtake local reefs - all invasive species have the potential to catastrophically impact and upset the natural balance of the Hawaiian ecosystem.



Biosecurity is a major concern for the state and the U.S. Navy. The state implements strict agricultural regulations, and Navy vessels follow strict operational requirements and biosecurity policies prior to entering United States waters - making it unlikely that this species arrived on the hulls of U.S. Navy ships.



No one knows for certain how the Anemonia manjano arrived in Hawaii.



Christina Coppenrath, a Marine Resources Management Specialist with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii, provided insight about the sea anemone, native to the Indo-West Pacific.



“It is popular among inexperienced aquarists due to its resilient nature but can become a pest in aquariums, as it can easily overgrow tanks. This species can also overtake areas currently occupied by our native corals.” Coppenrath also highlighted the sea anemone’s trait as a “hitchhiker,” with its ability to survive in new environments hidden in the nooks and crannies of rocks or woody marine debris.



Aquarium dumps have occurred previously in Hawaii and can result in catastrophic impacts to our local coral reef communities. This makes education and outreach critical for prevention, both by educating residents which species are not legal to own in aquariums in Hawaii, as well as educating aquarium owners on the importance of not disposing of tank articles into the ocean.



“Whatever becomes a problem in your aquarium is going to also become a problem in the marine environment,” said Coppenrath. “So whatever nuisance that's posing to you within your small aquarium, will just become magnified once it's released into the marine environment, because there's more space to grow.”



“We really just want to make sure people aren’t releasing their pets when they feel like they have no other options. There are people who are out there - able and willing to help you.”



Resources available to residents include the JBPHH Natural Resources Department, local aquarium shops, humane societies, and various online support groups.



The State of Hawaii also has an amnesty program that allows for the anonymous surrender of illegal species and exemption from penalty, provided the surrender is done prior to the state beginning investigation.



The Navy continues to be committed to collaborating with partnering agencies to educate the public, effectively ensure the eradication and long-term adaptive management of invasive species, to protect the delicate Hawaiian ecosystem.



Additional resources can be found here:

DLNR website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ais/report-an-aquatic-invasive-species

CNRH website: https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Environmental/

