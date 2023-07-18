Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSD CAPE Visits ESL [Image 4 of 5]

    OSD CAPE Visits ESL

    GUAM

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 11, 2023) Machinery Repairman 1st Class Frank Hotmer (left), assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), explains the capabilities of his division to Dr. Kay Sullivan (fifth from left), Director, Readiness and Force Employment at the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) office of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE), other attending OSD CAPE staff members, and their escorts, July 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 7934459
    VIRIN: 230711-N-PW480-1118
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

