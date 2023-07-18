OSD CAPE Visits ESL

APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 11, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer Collin Costello (second from left), assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), explains the capabilities of weapons department to Dr. Kay Sullivan (center), Director, Readiness and Force Employment at the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) office of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE), other attending OSD CAPE staff members, and their escorts, July 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023