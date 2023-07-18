OSD CAPE Visits ESL

APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 11, 2023) Capt. Brent Spillner (fourth from right), commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), poses for a photo with Dr. Kay Sullivan (center), Director, Readiness and Force Employment at the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) office of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE), other attending OSD CAPE staff members, and their escorts, July 11. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

