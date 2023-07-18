Wings over Muskegon 2023

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II takes off at the Muskegon County Airport in Muskegon, Michigan, July 9, 2023. The A-10 is close air support aircraft, which supports Army, Navy, Marine and coalition ground forces engaged with the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

Date Taken: 07.09.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 Location: MUSKEGON, MI, US by SSgt Nicholas Ross