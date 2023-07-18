Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wings over Muskegon 2023 [Image 12 of 13]

    Wings over Muskegon 2023

    MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II takes off at the Muskegon County Airport in Muskegon, Michigan, July 9, 2023. The A-10 is close air support aircraft, which supports Army, Navy, Marine and coalition ground forces engaged with the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 19:21
    Photo ID: 7934142
    VIRIN: 230709-F-SW533-1093
    Resolution: 4264x3411
    Size: 988.49 KB
    Location: MUSKEGON, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings over Muskegon 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023
    Wings over Muskegon 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airshow
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Air Force
    recruiting
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
    Wings over Muskegon 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT