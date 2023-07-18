Wings over Muskegon 2023

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II taxis down the flightline in Muskegon, Michigan, July 9, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team’s jet has a heritage paint job to pay tribute to the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing’s contributions in the Vietnam War, including special dedication to personnel who were killed in action or became prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

