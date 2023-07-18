Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Hanson Visits the Schriever Fire Department [Image 6 of 8]

    Colonel Hanson Visits the Schriever Fire Department

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Fire anyone?

    This week, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 Commander, spent time with the Schriever Space Force Base's Fire Department to learn what it takes to be a firefighter on a Space Force DoD installation.

