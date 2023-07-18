Fire anyone?
This week, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 Commander, spent time with the Schriever Space Force Base's Fire Department to learn what it takes to be a firefighter on a Space Force DoD installation.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7933874
|VIRIN:
|230505-X-DX306-2001
|Resolution:
|828x823
|Size:
|173.38 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Hanson Visits the Schriever Fire Department [Image 8 of 8], by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT