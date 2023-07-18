Colonel Hanson Visits the Schriever Fire Department

Fire anyone?



This week, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 Commander, spent time with the Schriever Space Force Base's Fire Department to learn what it takes to be a firefighter on a Space Force DoD installation.

