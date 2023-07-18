REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma (July 15, 2023) - Navy Builder 2nd Class Jamar Thomas (right), assigned to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 27, and his girlfriend Ms. Kathy Hoang engage in conversation with a military resource provider during Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa, July 15, 2023. The workshop is an event hosted by the military’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, and is designed to assist military members returning from mobilizations and their families during the reintegration process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

