TULSA, Oklahoma (July 16, 2023) - Navy Reserve Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Peter Jackson (left), assigned to Navy Reserve Center Fort Worth, presents his mother Ms. Verna Young, who is a two-time cancer survivor with a plaque commending her strength and courage during Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa, July 16, 2023. The workshop is an event hosted by the military’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, and is designed to assist military members returning from mobilizations and their families during the reintegration process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 15:14 Photo ID: 7933643 VIRIN: 230716-N-N0301-1366 Resolution: 2470x1764 Size: 2.97 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Lawrence Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.