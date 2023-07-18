Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa [Image 3 of 3]

    REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    TULSA, Oklahoma (July 16, 2023) - Navy Reserve Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Peter Jackson (left), assigned to Navy Reserve Center Fort Worth, presents his mother Ms. Verna Young, who is a two-time cancer survivor with a plaque commending her strength and courage during Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa, July 16, 2023. The workshop is an event hosted by the military’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, and is designed to assist military members returning from mobilizations and their families during the reintegration process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 15:14
    Photo ID: 7933643
    VIRIN: 230716-N-N0301-1366
    Resolution: 2470x1764
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Lawrence Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa
    REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa
    REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Returning Warrior Workshop
    Yellow Ribbon
    Cancer Survivor
    RWW
    Tulsa
    YRRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT