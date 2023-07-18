Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa [Image 2 of 3]

    REDCOM FW Yellow Ribbon Team Hosts Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    TULSA, Oklahoma (July 15, 2023) - Navy Reserve Steelworker 1st Class Javier Lopez (right), attached to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 22, and his wife Mrs. Mary Lopez, engage in conversation with a military and family life consultant during Returning Warrior Workshop Tulsa, July 15, 2023. The workshop is an event hosted by the military’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, and is designed to assist military members returning from mobilizations and their families during the reintegration process. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

    Returning Warrior Workshop
    Yellow Ribbon
    RWW
    Tulsa
    YRRP

