SINGAPORE (July 24, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday participates in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival to the Ministry of Defense in Singapore, July 24. Gilday’s visit to Singapore is part of an ongoing trip to the Indo-Pacific to engage with service members and discuss expanding and strengthening maritime security efforts and interoperability with military and government leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 15:04
|Photo ID:
|7933581
|VIRIN:
|230724-N-MH203-1024
|Resolution:
|2495x1811
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO visits Singapore [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Courtney Hillson, identified by DVIDS
