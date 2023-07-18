Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO visits Singapore [Image 2 of 6]

    CNO visits Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    SINGAPORE (July 24, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda, meet with Rear Adm. Sean Wat, Singapore's Chief of Navy, during an office call at the Ministry of Defense in Singapore, July 24. Gilday’s visit to Singapore is part of an ongoing trip to the Indo-Pacific to engage with service members and discuss expanding and strengthening maritime security efforts and interoperability with military and government leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

    This work, CNO visits Singapore [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Courtney Hillson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Republic of Singapore Navy

