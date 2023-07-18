CNO visits Singapore

SINGAPORE (July 24, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Rear Adm. Sean Wat, Singapore's Chief of Navy, during an office call at the Ministry of Defense in Singapore, July 24. Gilday’s visit to Singapore is part of an ongoing trip to the Indo-Pacific to engage with service members and discuss expanding and strengthening maritime security efforts and interoperability with military and government leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson/released)

