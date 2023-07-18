U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Way, NATO Allied Air Command executive communications technician, and his spouse, Nicole Way, attend the 2023 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. Way and approximately 100 other U.S. Air and Space Force Technical Sergeants attended the ceremony to celebrate becoming senior noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 06:30 Photo ID: 7932531 VIRIN: 230721-F-JM048-1374 Resolution: 3674x3451 Size: 10.93 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.