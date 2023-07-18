U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, congratulates senior noncommissioned officer inductees during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. Jones presided over the 2023 SNCO Induction Ceremony where he recognized the accomplishments of Team Ramstein members who were selected for promotion to Master Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 06:31 Photo ID: 7932529 VIRIN: 230721-F-JM048-1228 Resolution: 5647x2940 Size: 12.66 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.